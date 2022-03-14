Tech startup BIZZO aims at SMB digitisation

Bizzo is a COVID-born tech startup-up that has been launched to empower small and medium service providers across the travel-tourism and hospitality value chain in India. It has gone live with an estimated number of 10k+ downloads. Currently, it is focused on expanding its presence across tourism hubs such as Mahabaleshwar, Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune-Mumbai, Goa, Udaipur, Dehradun-Hrishikesh-Haridwar, Varanasi, Delhi NCR and Bengaluru across the value chain of hospitality, transportation, accommodation and sightseeing services, according to a press statement.

With an aim to further democratise technology for all, Bizzo has devised an a Free Basic Plan offer. The services under Bizzo’s Free Basic Plan are meant to provide the first step to encourage every BharatPreneur to go digital without any hassle. The plan will aid service providers to set up customised booking portals, create a digital catalogue of services, link pricing and availability, so as to offer a 24x7 seamless online booking experience for their customers.

Bizzo claims its app will enable every service provider to consolidate bookings from all social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Instagram, Justdial and Google on one single digital interface. This will help in automating various mundane tasks such as bookings, generating confirmation vouchers, invoicing, collecting payments, managing rescheduling and issuing refunds, saving small business owners both time and money.

Commenting on the launch of Bizzo, Viineit Toshniiwal, CEO and Co-Founder said, “Bizzo’s aim is to help small and medium service providers save on precious time and energy and redirect their efforts towards increased productivity. Bizzo plans to onboard 50k+ service providers in the coming 6 months,” he added.

In the long run, the company wants to stitch together an ecosystem of small and medium service providers in the travel-tourism and hospitality value chain across India and empower them to take their businesses online. Ultimately, the goal is for Bizzo to be the go-to solution provider for SMB businesses looking to join the digital mainstream and enjoy the perks of digitisation, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:35 PM IST