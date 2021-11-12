Tech mobility startup Automovill forays into Pune

Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup has launched its operations in Pune. The brand has partnered with 20 car repair workshops and established 3 company-owned Hubs in the first phase of expansion in the city.

The new launch comes in line with the brand’s recently announced West India Expansion strategy. With this launch, Automovill has strengthened its retail presence too, in over 16 cities- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune and Calcutta.

In response to the 250 percent rising demand witnessed by the brand post-pandemic, it had recently rolled out its expansion plan for the ongoing financial year. The startup aims to widening its footprint in West India and East India. The plans are to open operations in 5 more cities within this fiscal year itself.

Automovill has strategically set up its Hubs in Pimpri, KadNagar and Saudagar of Pune city, in addition to 20 partnered workshops to cater the larger audience. The 3 Hubs alone hold a total capacity to serve over 200 cars per day.

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill said, “Pune is the seventh largest city in India and second largest city in Maharashtra in terms of vehicle ownerships.“4

The brand currently is doing 3,000 orders per month, and anticipates to clock a figure of 1.5 lakh orders by the end of the current fiscal year.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:48 PM IST