Tech Mahindra temporarily tweaks logo to convey solidarity in the global fight against COVID-19

The tweak shows the "e" in the Tech Mahindra logo as boxed inside a house for the next few weeks, and showcases how the IT firms's over 1.3 lakh associates have adjusted to the crisis, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

These employees are working towards keeping critical systems running for global clients, including governments, public-sector institutions, healthcare institutions and leading service companies, it added.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra said the company's focus continues to be on ensuring the safety and well-being of associates, partners and customers, while continuing to keep mission-critical systems on for global clients.

Tech Mahindra said it has taken all the necessary preventive measures to ensure the wellness and well-being of its associates.