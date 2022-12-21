e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTech Mahindra rewards its employees with shares worth over Rs 7 lakh as stock options

Tech Mahindra rewards its employees with shares worth over Rs 7 lakh as stock options

1,51,690 equity shares worth Rs 5 each will be divided under 2 schemes- ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2018.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Tech Mahindra rewards its employees with shares worth over Rs 7 lakh as stock options | Tech Mahindra
Follow us on

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced the allotment of shares worth Rs 7,58,450 as employee stock options through an exchange filing. 1,51,690 equity shares worth Rs 5 each will be divided under 2 schemes- ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2018.

The total number of shares issued after this new issue is 973,778,993, which is worth Rs 4,868,894,665.

Read Also
Airtel partners with Tech Mahindra to enable private 5G network at Mahindra’s Chakan Facility
article-image

Earlier this month, the company announced its partnership with Airtel to enable a private 5G network at Mahindra's Chakan facility.

On December 12, Tech Mahindra rewarded its employees with shares worth over Rs 6 lakh as stock options.

On Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST, Tech Mahindra shares were at Rs 1,027.20, up by 0.91 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IndusInd Bank allots 44,420 shares as employee stock options

IndusInd Bank allots 44,420 shares as employee stock options

Planning for long weekends, here are the bank holidays in January 2023

Planning for long weekends, here are the bank holidays in January 2023

Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

SBI Life allots shares worth over Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options

SBI Life allots shares worth over Rs 4 lakh to employees as stock options

Airtel promises massive speeds on all 5G smart phones; no extra cost, no SIM change needed

Airtel promises massive speeds on all 5G smart phones; no extra cost, no SIM change needed