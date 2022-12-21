Tech Mahindra rewards its employees with shares worth over Rs 7 lakh as stock options | Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced the allotment of shares worth Rs 7,58,450 as employee stock options through an exchange filing. 1,51,690 equity shares worth Rs 5 each will be divided under 2 schemes- ESOP 2014 and ESOP 2018.

The total number of shares issued after this new issue is 973,778,993, which is worth Rs 4,868,894,665.

Earlier this month, the company announced its partnership with Airtel to enable a private 5G network at Mahindra's Chakan facility.

On December 12, Tech Mahindra rewarded its employees with shares worth over Rs 6 lakh as stock options.

On Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST, Tech Mahindra shares were at Rs 1,027.20, up by 0.91 per cent.