Tech Mahindra Rewards 2,75,290 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

As per the regulatory filing, Tech Mahindra on Tuesday announced the allotment of 2,75,290 equity shares to Employees as stock option.
The 2,41,990 equity shares was on exercise of stock options under ESOP – 2014 and 33,300 equity shares, on exercise of stock options under ESOP – 2018.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 5 each. With this allotment, the total Issued share capital is Rs 4,873,497,320.
Tech Mahindra Shares
The shares of Tech Mahindra on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,108.50, up by 1.36 percent.
