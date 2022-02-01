Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit up 7%, revenue from operations rises 19%

Tech Mahindra reported a 6.8 percent rise in December quarter net profit at Rs 1,378.2 crore, with the growth in profits being compressed by supply-side challenges.

The company added that the overall revenue from operations grew 18.7 percent to Rs 11,450 crore, but the narrowing of operating profit margin to 14.8 percent.

Chief financial officer Milind Kulkarni stated that the margins were impacted because of supply-side challenges that the company faced as it grew its topline, specifying that new hiring, salary increases.

Chief executive C P Gurnani added that the company had earlier guided for the margin to be in the range of 15 percent.

Gurnani said the company will end FY22 by hiring 10,000 freshers and targets to take the same to 15,000 in FY23.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 06:29 PM IST