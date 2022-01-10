Tech Mahindra, Pyze partner to provide cutting-edge enterprise modernization solutions

Tech Mahindra has partnered with Pyze--in Low-Code Process and Business Value analytics, to provide cutting-edge enterprise modernization solutions. The partnership is aimed at accelerating digital transformation and application modernization using low code and legacy process optimization.

Through this partnership, low-code developers, IT teams, and business teams will be able to reduce process inefficiencies faster. It will further enable organizations to improve user productivity and adoption, and maximize ROI of process transformation and application modernization projects, it said in a press statement.

Tech Mahindra and Pyze will work towards implementing data-driven improvement approach which will analyze process workflows based on origin and termination points. It will map and segment case workflows to identify bottlenecks & flag automation opportunities, workflow design improvements, UX and employee training needs.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas, Tech Mahindra said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new reality. At a time when even the disruptors have been disrupted, being an adaptable, digital enterprise is of paramount importance. Tech Mahindra is committed to help enterprises adapt and transform. Retaining focus on digital transformation, we continue to research, innovate, and leverage next-gen technologies such as predictive analytics to provide enterprise modernization solutions and enhance customer experience. Our partnership with Pyze is in line with our NXT.NOWTM framework, to enable enterprises to make data-driven business decisions and support their digital transformation journeys.”

As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pyze will leverage their domain expertise to help global customers identify business cases for application modernization leveraging low code technology platforms.

Scott Ritchie, Vice President, Business Development, Pyze said, “Through this partnership, we aim to maximize the business value of the modernization projects and adoption of low code platforms. With the joint offering, customers can enhance the execution of workflows and business processes by implementing a continuous improvement development strategy that delivers better applications and processes with each release. Our broad platform support capabilities coupled with Tech Mahindra’s expertise will enable customers to unlock greater value and better ROI.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:52 PM IST