Tech Mahindra inaugurates innovation and Technology Development Center in Oman

Tech Mahindra today inaugurated an Innovation and Technology Development Center, in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, that will cater to the Telecom, Oil and Gas, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Energy & Utilities and Public Sector by leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Big Data & Analytics, Cloud and 5G technologies. This is in line with Tech Mahindra’s commitment to invest in upskilling and reskilling of the local Omani talent to take on projects in Oman and around the world.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology MTCIT, Amit Narang, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, Senior Oman government officials, along with Senior executives of key enterprises in Oman and the top management team of Tech Mahindra led by its MD and CEO CP Gurnani.

Dr Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications & Information Technology MTCIT, said, “Oman Vision 2040 prioritizes a future with a knowledge-based society where education and research play a vital role for the citizens. Being ahead of important developments in information technology is encapsulated in our vision statement, and this innovation and development center by Tech Mahindra is a step in that direction. Developments like these are milestones in achieving the success we envision of being a competitive nation and one of the top countries in Digital Economy in the region. It also supports our talent, upskilling to compete in the job market.”

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “I believe the vision of Oman based on the pillars of “People and Society”, “Economy and Development”, and “Governance and Institutional Performance” will transform and enhance the country’s economy. As a global organization, we are committed to honing talent across geographies, and our initiatives have been warmly embraced in Oman. This innovation and development center will grow Omani talent in the technology industry and will enable us to leverage it for markets globally.”

Ram Ramachandran, Senior Vice President & Head of Middle East and Africa at Tech Mahindra, said, “ Tech Mahindra has a significant footprint in Oman and we have the confidence of the local industries which we have partnered with through the years. The newly inaugurated innovation and development center is one more significant development in our contribution to the country as we tap the huge young talent in the country.”

Tech Mahindra also inaugurated Maker’s Lab (Center for R&D) at the center, which will have strategic focus on creating IPs, solutions & services that harness the power of technology to make continuous advancements that will enable digital transformation, smart enterprise solutions, cloud transformation, Big data & Analytics.