Tech Mahindra awards employees with shares worth Rs 3.51 lakh as stock options

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced the allotment of 70,280 shares worth Rs 5 each to employees as stock options, through an exchange filing. The shares will be allotted to BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

62,230 shares will be allotted under ESOP 2014, 7,850 equity shares under ESOP 2018, and 200 equity shares under TML ESOP B 2013.

The total issued shares post this allotment is at 973,849,213 shares worth Rs 4,869,246,065.