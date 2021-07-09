Tech Mahindra announces Cloud advisory board; to build roadmap for business agility

Tech Mahindra has announced collaboration with enterprises, academicians, and industry advisors to constitute a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’. The board will work towards accelerating cloud transformation and build a roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises. The constituents of the Cloud Advisory Board have a total revenue of about $2285 billion and approximately spend $200 billion on technology annually.

Cloud Advisory Board (CAB) will be a 30-member body with 3 regional chapters – Americas, EMEA and APAC representing world’s top organisations, experts, academicians, industry advisors from manufacturing, telecommunication, retail, logistics, banking, healthcare, among others. The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy, it said in a press statement.

Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services, Tech Mahindra said, "A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. The Cloud Advisory Board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalized hybrid cloud strategy.”

Manuj Desai, Global Chief Information Officer, Sterlite Technologies, said: "It’s a unique and great initiative, and I am fully confident that the experience and valuable feedback of all the members will be helpful in strengthening the cloud roadmap for the industry.”