Tech layoffs: Indians can use tourist visa to look for jobs in US beyond 60-day grace period

Tech layoffs have triggered fear among more than 80,000 Indian IT professionals on H1B visa in the US, as those who lose jobs have limited time to find new ones. With 60 days to find a job and avoid being sent away, families are also concerned as an Indian-American teenager fled from home fearing her father's termination.

But Indians who are fired don't have to leave as they can simply shift to a tourist or business visa and apply for jobs with that.

US authorities reassure expats with more options

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services has clarified that people with B1 and B2 visas can not just apply for jobs, but can also attend interviews.

Amidst layoffs which have affected more than three lakh tech professionals, authorities mentioned that many assume that their options are to find a job in 60 days or to leave.

But tourist visas offer more alternatives, including a different non-immigrant status, and an application to change the employer.

Another option is to apply for a compelling circumstances employment authorisation, which allows expats to get a work permit based on their challenging situation.

What's next for Indians?

Indians working in the US can use these options within 60 days to extend their stay and look for a job beyond the grace period.

But they also need to switch the visa status back from B1 or B2, to start working again if they find a new job.

Other than this, those affected by layoffs are also exploring startup visas and provisions to start a business on H1B, to stay in the US as entrepreneurs.