Tech Growth And Waning Inflation Worries Stoke Major Gains In Major Global Markets

After a lull that last during the middle of the last week of February, major markets appear to have gathered some pace. US indices surged substantially on Thursday's trade. The S&P 500 closed at 5,096.27, gaining 26.51 points or 0.52 per cent. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 38,996.39, rising 47.37 points or 0.06 per cent. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite jumped by 144 points or 0.90 percent to reach 16,091.92.

In this, the major jump was witnessed by Nasdaq and S&P 500. These two indices, especially Nasdaq are tech-heavy markets. Therefore, the reason attributed to surge is the expectation of growth in the tech sector in the coming days. The influence of advancement in AI and its prospects are also said to be driving the rise in the numbers.

Inflation in control?

Thursday's mega trade is also attributed to other factors including larger macro-economic aspects affecting the US and the global markets by extension. Recently, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, the US Federal reserve’s measure of inflation, was up 2.4 per cent for the 12 months that ended in January, a slowdown from December’s 2.6 per cent increase.

Inflation targets, according to many, might be in reach, this in turn could have an impact on the US Fed's decision on reducing the interest rates, after a long time. The next US fed meet is slated to happen between March 19-20.

The tech surge

Last week, the US markets saw a similar surge, with Nvidia's growth story taking the markets with it to new heights. This again confirms the consistency reinforcement in the level of expectation from the tech sector.

Meanwhile, in what can be seen as a ripple-effect of the Euphoria on Wall Street, Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng and both marquee Indian indices, Nifty and Sensex rallied, as they saw major gains being made.