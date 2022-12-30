Tech firm rescues staff from work calls on vacations with Rs 1 lakh fine for disturbing employees | File/ Representative image

One of the most unpleasant things for any employee is to receive important emails, messages, or calls while on vacation. No employee would want to be sitting on a beach and discussing work on a call from their office. In order to ensure that this doesn't happen in their company, Indian fantasy sports platform Dream 11 has implemented a fine of around Rs 1 lakh on those who will contact another employee during the 'Unplug' period.

What is Dream 11's unplugging policy?

The company has an 'Unplug' policy that ensures that the employees can take an actual vacation and unplug from work-related communications during this period, including emails, WhatsApp groups, Slack and calls. Every employee, from the top executives to new hires, gets one week away from work as they are allowed to sign out of the company's system.

Hash Jain and Bhavit Seth, the founders of Dream 11, have reportedly told their employees that any employee who contacts another employee during their unplug period will have to pay a fine of around Rs 1 lakh.

The company, in a LinkedIn post, wrote, "The #Unplugged benefit at #Dream11 allows our #Dreamsters to be away from work for up to 7 calendar days to enjoy their physical and mental break in solace and return to the stadium with new zeal."

Dream 11 | LinkedIn

"At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, from every possible stadium communication platform, be it Slack, emails, or even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break," the company also added.

Dream 11, which was founded in 2008, currently has over 15 crore users and was the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.