Tech Data partners with Syniti to accelerate Asia Pacific’s data-driven transformations

Tech Data and Syniti today announced a new distribution partnership in the region. The partnership will allow enterprises across Asia Pacific to deploy Syniti Data Replication flexibly over cloud, on-premises and hybrid models, helping businesses to strengthen their data and analytics capabilities as well as empower go-to-market initiatives at scale.

Investment in digital transformation will be expected to total $6.8 trillion between 2020 to 2023, according to IDC, and data will to take the centre stage to become the key differentiator for businesses. With Syniti Data Replication, organizations can expect a low-touch, flexible solution that supports a consistent copy of data ready for analytics, data warehousing, and other applications, without impacting the responsiveness of business-critical systems. Its robust Change Data Capture (CDC) ensures business data is kept up to date to support performance reporting and analytics systems in real time, according to a company statement.

Tech Data is Syniti’s first appointed distribution partner in the Asia Pacific region.

“As a Data Integration Tool, Syniti Data Replication aligns perfectly with Tech Data’s analytics capabilities, and strengthens our solution offerings to help enterprises drive better-informed business decisions and outcomes in their unique digital transformation journey,” said Bennett Wong, Vice President, Advanced Solutions - Modern Data Centre and Analytics, Tech Data APAC.

“Data is at the core of every business transformation, and choosing the right partner and technology can mean the difference between a successful or failed transformation,” said Gordon Lam, President, Asia Pacific & Japan, Syniti. “This partnership with Tech Data Asia Pacific comes at a critical time for Syniti, as we continue to expand and scale in the region. Together, we hope to help organizations harness data as a key competitive advantage, deliver actionable insights, and achieve business agility.”