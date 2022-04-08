Tea retailer Golden Tips to expand network through strategic partnerships

Tea retailer Golden Tips plans to expand its footprint through the e-commerce route by entering into strategic partnerships in the country and widen its reach in export markets through distributor tie-ups overseas, an official said on Friday.

The company is also focusing on broadening its presence in physical retail operations across metros of the country by opening niche tea boutiques and stores, he said.

Darjeeling-based Golden Tips Managing Director Madhav Sarda said the firm is exploring commissioning a few outlets once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Meanwhile, the retailer had purchased organic white tea, a special variety of the beverage, at Rs 23,000 per kilogram and ‘Moonlight’ tea at Rs 21,000 per kilogram from Goodricke's Badamtam estate in Darjeeling, he said, adding that the prices are the “season's highest so far”.

These spring flush tea varieties would be sold through its retail outlets, Sarda said. The company follows the practice of sourcing tea directly from producers as this will ensure that ''farmers get optimum realisation and workers get better living conditions'', he said.

This will also insulate them from the volatility of auctions, Sarda said. The company now operates 14 retail stores, mostly in eastern India, and sells tea through its website, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:33 PM IST