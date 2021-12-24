Tea company Vahdam India gifts NFT to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal as tribute

With an aim to pay tribute to Parag Agarwal, the newly-appointed CEO of Twitter, premium tea company Vahdam India on Thursday announced that it has gifted a personalised NFT to the Indian-origin CEO.

The NFT has been listed on the marketplace platform OpenSea and features Agarwal sipping tea in his office soaking in the momentous day in his life that is now being celebrated by Indians across the globe.

"This is a proud moment for all of us here in India. As a CEO of a homegrown Indian brand, Parag's achievement feels not only thrilling but personal," Bala Sarda, founder and CEO, Vahdam India.

"The realisation of Twitter being led by an Indian is simply surreal. We wanted to gift him something special to capture this landmark moment" Sarda added.

This is Vahdam India's second NFT. Earlier this year, the brand launched its very first NFT, 'Vahdam India's Ticket to Mars' which was an exclusive virtual token to take one on a one-of-its-kind intergalactic expedition, while one sips their favourite brews amid magnificent views.

The NFT also featured Tesla CEO Elon Musk, sipping VAHDAM Teas.

An NFT is a type of cryptography token that essentially acts as a digital deed of ownership. It can only have one owner at any given time and cannot be copied or modified.

While fungible digital assets, such as bitcoin, can be traded and exchanged as currency, non-fungible assets act more like collectibles, which can increase in value over time -- much like physical artworks, for example.

