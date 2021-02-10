TCS to hire 1,500 tech employees in the UK

Global IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will recruit 1,500 technology employees across the UK over the next year. On Monday, TCS ensured their commitment to the UK during a meeting with UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan.

During the discussion, the company stated it will continue investing in the UK’s economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills. TCS has been in the UK for over four decades now. Liz Truss, UK Secretary of State for International Trade, said, “India is the world’s biggest democracy and a nation that shares our belief in free enterprise. Deeper trading ties will create opportunities for UK businesses that were simply not there as part of the EU, and set the stage for a much closer partnership with one of the economic powerhouses of the present and future, ensuring more investors like Tata Consultancy Services bring jobs and growth to the UK.”

The company has been an integral part of the UK economy’s initiatives to remain globally competitive. It has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation. TCS is also one of the UK’s largest recruiters of IT talent.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS said, “This development builds on the great work TCS is delivering to our UK customers. Our sustained investments have made TCS the preferred growth and transformation partner of our valued customers in the UK, allowing them to digitally transform their business for competitive growth.”

The company has a diverse workforce in the UK with employees from 54 different nationalities. Women make up 28 per cent of the workforce. Amit Kapur, Country Head, TCS UK & Ireland, commented, “We are creating thousands of well-paying jobs in communities across the UK, rejuvenating local economies and providing visibility to young people around long-term careers in technology.”