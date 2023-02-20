TCS to help Telefónica Germany build future-ready operations support systems | Image: TCS (Representative)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by Telefónica Germany, a leading integrated telecommunications provider in Germany, to help the latter transform its end-to-end service assurance applications and processes within its Operations Support Systems (OSS) stack and further enhance the customer experience.

Telefónica Germany envisions driving innovation with continuous digital transformation to enhance people’s lives and deliver connectivity to individuals and businesses. Towards realizing this vision, the telecom operator selected TCS as its transformation partner to build a future-ready OSS to offer customers a reliable, resilient, and secure network experience.

TCS will leverage best-in-class methodologies—Agile, DevOps, Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment, and Continuous Testing (CI/CD/CT) framework and its deep cloud expertise to modernize the OSS service assurance application estate using cloud-native technologies and AI/ML to predict and pre-empt network faults. This will enable Telefónica Germany to implement zero-touch cloud-based operations and provide consumers with a more resilient network service. The reimagined service assurance processes will result in faster turnaround times and a transformed customer experience.

Additionally, the new future-ready, simplified service assurance systems within Telefónica Germany’s OSS landscape will help accelerate the launch of newer products, including new 5G-based growth areas, with near-zero downtime.

“We are excited to partner with TCS to re-engineer our service assurance landscape as we transform towards a future-ready customer experience. Telefónica Germany’s technology and innovation leadership, coupled with TCS’ deep domain competencies and proven digital capabilities, will strengthen and accelerate Telefónica Germany’s digital transformation towards ´best Telefónica ever´,” said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Telefónica Germany.

“TCS is delighted to expand its partnership with Telefónica Germany to transform its customer experience with a reimagined service assurance landscape. Our deep contextual knowledge, proven digital transformation capabilities, and partner ecosystem will propel Telefónica Germany's transformation,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.

Present in Germany since 1991, TCS currently partners with over 100 leading German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys. TCS has been ranked the fastest-growing IT service provider in Germany. Additionally, it was named the number one IT service provider in customer satisfaction by CXOs in a survey by Whitelane Research. TCS was also recognized as a top employer in Germany by the Top Employers Institute.

