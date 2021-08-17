TCS shares at new record high; market cap zooms to Rs 13 lakh cr mark

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares rose to a record high today (August 17) trading more than 1 percent high per share, at a fresh record high of Rs 3,520 on BSE thus raising its market value to Rs 13,00,604.96 crore.

It was trading at 3,517.55, up Rs 45.80, or 1.32 percent

TCS was ranked among the top four supply chain service providers, as per HFS Research.

"TCS was ranked number one for breadth and depth of offerings and delivery excellence and among the top two for scale and experience, expertise, as well as strategy and vision," it said.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 01:01 PM IST