TCS launches innovation hub to boost sustainable development in Europe

IT software major Tata Consultancy Services has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam to bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers.

TCS Pace Port Amsterdam has been designed to help customers navigate their growth and transformation journeys and will serve as a hub for TCS teams to co-innovate with European customers. "The centre will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions," said TCS.

Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation centre by the company after New York and Tokyo in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs.

"TCS believes that collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners can help companies realise their purpose and build a greater future," said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of TCS Europe.

Our new Pace Port at Amsterdam will serve as a European innovation hub that helps our clients build long-term sustainability which is a core driver of purposeful business," he said in a statement