TCS helps Adani Ports’ Mundra to transform operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deployed terminal operating system, TCS DynaPORT, at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s (APSEZ) Mundra CT4 terminal. The former completed the deployment remotely at APSEZ, during the lockdown. With this system, TCS is offering a secured borderless workspaces to the APSEZ.

DynaPORT, currently powering more than 80 terminals across the globe, is a solution that offers order-to-invoice processes and supports multi-modal (vessel, rail, truck and barge) and multi-purpose (container, breakbulk, liquid bulk, dry bulk and ro-ro) requirements.

Captain Unmesh Abhyankar, Joint President, CEO Office, APSEZ, said, “The abnormal becomes normal. With the announcement of 75 per cent work from home by TCS, it gave us the inspiration, and the site team was also up to the mark to take it forward.” Adding to it, Sridharan Narayanan, Global Head – Ports & Cargo, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality unit, TCS, said, “This implementation is a testament to the effectiveness of the Secure Borderless Workspaces (SBWS) model, and to our customer-centricity.”

The port operator decided to go digital after COVID-19 inducted lockdown hit the operation of the port.

With DynaPORT, APSEZ is expecting reduction in its total cost of ownership, improving terminal performance, accelerating business transformation and ensuring resource optimisation.The success of this remote implementation is viewed as a game changer that will enable terminal operators to roll out applications faster, stated TCS.

APSEZ operates 11 strategically located ports and terminals that represent 24 percent of India’s port capacity.