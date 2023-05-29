 TCNS allots 14,37,250 Equity shares under ESOP
TCNS allots 14,37,250 Equity shares under ESOP

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 12,63,21,836.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
TCNS allots 14,37,250 Equity shares under ESOP

TCNS has announced today the allotment of 14,37,250 equity shares under TCNS ESOP Scheme 2014-17, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 12,63,21,836.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company will increase from Rs. 12,34,47,336/- (6,17,23,668 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 12,63,21,836 /- (6,31,60,918 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

The shares of TCNS Clothing Co Limited on Monday at 3:30  pm IST were at Rs 414.80, down by 0.49 per cent.

