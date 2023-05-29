TCNS allots 14,37,250 Equity shares under ESOP | File photo

TCNS has announced today the allotment of 14,37,250 equity shares under TCNS ESOP Scheme 2014-17, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the company increased to Rs 12,63,21,836.

The shares of TCNS Clothing Co Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 414.80, down by 0.49 per cent.