Tax officers quit service over heavy workload

New Delhi: It seems that some people prioritise mental peace over other things in life. Under unrelenting workload and high tax collection targets, nearly two dozen gazetted income tax officers have called it quits in this financial year alone.

"The situation in our department is really bad. There is a lot of work pressure. During this financial year, about 22-23 officers have left," Income Tax Gazetted Officers Association (ITGOA) Vice President Bhaskar Bhattacharya told IANS.

Bhattacharya added that pressure has been mounting in the last few years. The ITGOA is an association of over more than 9,500 promotee gazetted officers from across the country.

With economic growth being in the slow lane, achieving the yearly tax collection target is a big task for the tax department.