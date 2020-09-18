Tatas v/s Mistrys: Shapoorji Pallonji threatens to file for damages against Tatas

The difference between Shapoorji Pallonji Group and Tata Group is far from over. Now, the cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji group has threatened to file for unquantified damages against the Tatas for wrecking its fund-raising plan, according to Telegraph India.

The group was planning to raise funds on a small portion of the 18.4 per cent stake held in Tata Sons.

Two days ago, Cyrus Mistry’s group sent a legal notice questioning Tata group’s holding company and the members of its board of directors, individually and collectively, for seeking to block the Mistry family from raising funds against the security of the Tata Sons shares.

The group has asked the Tatas to respond to its notice within three working days from receiving the notice, failing which the group will initiate action against the Tatas.