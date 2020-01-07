Tata's petition on Friday before CJI

New Delhi: The petition of Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL) challenging the National Company Appellate Law Tribunal (NCALT) restoring Cyrus Misstry as the executive chairman of the Tata Sons is listed on Friday before the Bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and Jus-tices Bhushan Gavai and Surya Kant.

Cyrus Mistry and his companies have filed a caveat to prevent any ex-party order in the matter. Tatas, who have challenged NCLAT order undermining corporate democracy and rights of the board of directors, did not mention on Monday for early listing on the court reopening after the break.

Mistry, however, on Sunday issued a statement saying he was not interested to return as Tata Sons' chairman or as director of various Tata firms. He rejected Tata's interpretation of corporate democracy as brute majoritarianism with no rights to the minority stakehold-ers.

"The question in these legal proceedings is whether the oppressive actions of a majority that stifles minority shareholders is beyond reproach and outside judicial oversight," he said.