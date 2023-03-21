 Tata's commercial vehicle prices to go up by 5% from April 2023
The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, Indian automobile major Tata Motors will be hiking the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 5% from April 1st, 2023.

The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms.

Prices go up with green upgrades

As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.

The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant.

