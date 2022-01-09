Tata Steel's output up 2 per cent to 7.68 MT in December quarter

Tata Steel posted an over two per cent rise in consolidated steel output to 7.68 million tonnes (MT) for the October-December 2021 period.

While its consolidated sales during October-December 2021 fell by around 3 per cent to 6.88 MT.

In India, Tata Steel produced 4.80 MT of steel in the December 2021 quarter, as against 4.60 MT a year ago.

Tata Steel Europe produced 2.56 MT of steel as against 2.59 MT a year ago, while sales in Europe rose to 2.15 MT from 2.11 MT earlier.

Tata Steel Southeast Asia production during the period remained flat at 0.32 MT.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 06:05 PM IST