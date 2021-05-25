Tata Steel to pay salaries to COVID-affected families; employees take to Twitter to laud firm for 'awesome gesture'

Tata Steel announced it has extended social security schemes to the family members of those affected by COVID-19. The company said on Sunday (May 23) that if an employee dies of COVID, their family would receive their last-drawn salary till the time the employee would have turned 60 years of age.

In a statement, the company said, "Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities."

In addition to this, the statement said, the company will bear all the expenses of children's education till their graduation in India of all frontline employees-who as part of their job met with an unfortunate death due to COVID-19.