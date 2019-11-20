Tata Steel plans to cut 3,000 European jobs

London: Tata Steel has confirmed cuts of up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations as part of a wider restructuring and cost-cutting strategy to counter stagnant steel demand in Europe and global overcapacity.

The Indian steel giant said it plans to lower employment costs with the "estimated reduction" in employee numbers, about two-thirds of which are expected to be office-based white-collar roles.

"The information shared with the European Works Council select committee lays out the case for change, explains our transformation programme and gives a first overview of the organisational impact," a company statement said.

"A transformation is needed to mitigate the current structural and cyclical headwinds and create the foundation for the company's future success. Stagnant EU steel demand and global overcapacity have been compounded by trade conflicts which have turned the European market into a dumping ground for the world's excess steel capacity," it noted.

Through its proposed transformation programme, Tata Steel Europe said it is initially targeting a positive cash flow by the end of its financial year ending March 2021. It is also aiming for an EBITDA margin of around 10% throughout the market cycle.