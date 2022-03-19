Tata Steel extends association with PGTI for 3 more years

Tata Steel on Saturday extended its partnership with PGTI for three more years.

The deal was inked at the Tollygunje Club on the final day of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022. In a statement, the steel giant also said that it would double the prize money of the season-ending Tata Steel Tour Championship to Rs 3 crore.

Tata Steel first came onboard as umbrella partner of PGTI in 2019 by signing a three-year contract with the controlling body for professional golf in India.

''Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel and we have always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing sporting talent in the country. We look forward to continuing our valued collaboration with PGTI to pursue our common goal of promoting Indian talent to compete at the highest level of golf,'' Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability) of Tata Steel said.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, added: ''We are delighted to renew our partnership with Tata Steel, one of India's leading corporates and patron of sports, as our umbrella partner.

