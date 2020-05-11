Tata Starbucks resumes takeaway, home delivery services in 8 cities

New Delhi: Tata Starbucks on Monday said it has resumed take away and home delivery services in selected stores in eight cities.

Amid the lockdown, Tata Starbucks is beginning the process of re-opening responsibly and serving its customers in multiple ways under modified operations, including re-launch of its much awaited takeaway service, the company said in a statement.

The cities are Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Surat.

"We are glad to be back with our authentic Starbucks Experience for our beloved customers through take away and online deliveries. At Tata Starbucks, the safety of our partners (employees) and customers is our top priority, and we have multiple measures to ensure a safe environment for them. We are also closely monitoring the health situation with local authorities," it said.

Tata Starbucks has taken a slew of precautionary measures in its operational stores, which includes temperature checks of baristas, customers, delivery executives before placing orders, besides contactless delivery operations.

For takeaways lines, Tata Starbucks has designated waiting areas and grid marks for customers to maintain social distancing norms.

Customers using debit or credit cards at the counter are advised to use hand sanitizers, and all stores will be sanitized every 30 minute, it added. Tata Starbucks presently operates 185 stores across 11 cities in the country.