Tata Sons, Tata Trusts cannot be helmed by same person: Report

The board of Tata Sons last week passed a special resolution that the chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Trusts cannot be the same person, according to a report in Economic Times. The two posts will have to be helmed by different individuals to ensure better corporate governance, according to officials aware of the matter told the publication.

Tata Sons is likely to remove the age limit for Tata Trusts nominees on its board. Till now, a Trusts nominee had to retire from the Tata Sons board at 70 years of age, though there’s never a fixed tenure for that position unlike in the case of an independent director, according to a report in Business Standard.

Meanwhile, Noel Tata has been inducted as a trustee on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, thus making him a board member of the two main Tata Trusts controlling the Tata Sons, ET report said.

This move also paves the way for the board of Tata Sons. He stepped down as managing director of Tata International after turning 65.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:41 AM IST