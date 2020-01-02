Tata Sons moves SC challenging NCLAT order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry

Tata Sons Limited on Thursday approached the Supreme Court over the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) December 18 verdict that reinstated Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the company.

The company has sought early interim relief ahead of the board meeting which is likely to be held on January 9.

The matter has not yet been fixed for hearing and will only come up after the apex court opens on January 6 after the winter break.

In its verdict the NCLAT had restored Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group and held that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran was illegal.