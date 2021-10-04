Tata Punch unveiled officially; bookings open at Rs 21,000

Tata Motors has unveiled its all-new Tata Punch-- the first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language.

Punch is based on the H2X concept, which Tata Motors had showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It will be positioned below the company's compact SUV Nexon.

The company plans to launch the model on October 20, and has commenced bookings on its website and sales network across the country for Rs 21,000.

The Punch, which would sit below Nexon in the company's product line up, comes with a 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic transmissions.

Designed for the next generation users, the Tata Punch is a no-compromise SUV, offering an exciting mix of tough utility with sporting dynamics, according to a press release. The price is estimated to be between Rs 5-Rs lakhs.

The Tata Punch has been cleverly carved to sneak through the busy streets while being a fun car to drive on winding, rugged countryside vistas. It provides providing ample cabin space, drivability, segment-leading safety and power packed performance of a true SUV.

Highlights

• Stunning design with 16" Diamond Cut Alloys

• High Ground Clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)

• Spacious & premium interiors with Commanding Driver Position of an SUV (High seating, clear view of road)

• True SUV Performance with 1.2 L Revotron with DynaPro Technology

• Advanced AMT with TractionPro Mode

• Auto headlamp, rain sensing wipers &andcruise control for driving convenience

• 90 Degree Opening Doors for easy ingress and egress & Rear Flat Floor

• 7" Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay

• 7” TFT Instrument Cluster

• iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech

It has New Gen 1.2L Revotron BS6 Engine latest Dyna-Pro technology, advanced AMT with an industry first ‘Traction Pro’ to give a spirited performance, a high ground clearance of 190mm +/-3 mm (Unladen)., exceptional cornering stability, seamlessly mated to 5 Speed AMT / Manual Transmission, Drive Modes--Engine Drive Modes (City & Eco) to suit any driving mood, and Idle Start Stop to automatically turn off the engine at signals and traffics to further enhance fuel efficiency.

Cruise Control: Large 20.3°approach angle, 37.6° departure angle and 22.2° ramp over angle (Unladen)

370 mm Water wading capabilty.

With regard to safety, the SUV has dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Safety Control, Segment First Feature: Brake Sway Control - detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicle swaying from the driving path, Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Parametric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tyre Puncture repair Kit, and extensive use of high strength steel.

Booking begin ahead of launch

Bookings for the Tata Punch SUV have started for Rs 21,000 and can be done online as well.

Tata Motors in a statement said Punch will offer a mix of "tough utility with sporting dynamics".

Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said, "Tata PUNCH, as the name suggests, is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere".

He further said, "True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors' products and catering to the needs of customers, who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, Punch will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from".

