 Tata Punch Camo Edition Launched in India at Rs 8.45 Lakh
Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Tata Motors has brought back the Punch Camo Edition, priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom) as its starting price. This special edition model, which was discontinued earlier this year due to limited sales, has made a comeback just in time for the festive season.

Tata Motors has launched the Punch Camo Edition with a unique Seaweed Green exterior, available in both Accomplished and Creative variants. Buyers can choose between manual (MT) and automatic (AMT) transmission options. The pricing starts at Rs 8.45 lakh for the manual version, while the automatic model is priced at Rs 9.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can now book the Camo Edition through Tata’s official website, as it makes its return to the market, aimed at capturing attention during the festive season with its refreshed design and added features.

The Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 86.5bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 3,250rpm. Customers can choose between a five-speed manual or automatic transmission for smooth driving. In CNG mode, the same engine generates 72bhp and 103Nm of torque, but is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox. This makes the Punch versatile, offering options for both petrol and CNG users based on their driving needs.

The Tata Punch Camo Edition offers a bold new look with its eye-catching Seaweed Green exterior and contrasting white roof, giving it a distinctive presence. While the overall design remains similar to the standard model, it gets upgrades like 16-inch Charcoal Grey alloy wheels and special CAMO badging on the front fenders. Inside, the Camo-inspired theme is reflected in the unique upholstery. The cabin comes loaded with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, wireless charging, C-type USB ports, and an armrest on the centre console for added comfort.

