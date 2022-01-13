Tata Projects strengthens Africa footprint with orders totalling about $323 mn

Tata Projects Limited , one of the fastest growing industrial infrastructure companies in India. is expanding its global footprint with an array of projects in the transmission and distribution sector.

The company has bagged orders worth approximately US$ 323 million for transmission and distribution projects across Africa.

The company has been awarded a US$ 79 million AfDB funded project for 280km 400kV D/C overhead transmission line from Nyakanazi to Kigoma in Tanzania In East Africa region in West Africa region,

The company also bagged secured contracts worth around US$ 244 million, having mix of transmission line, sub-station and distribution projects.

Tata Projects has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 09:31 PM IST