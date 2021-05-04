Tata Power's TP Saurya won solar photovoltaic projects at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule worth Rs 875 crore: Know more about this project

Tata Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, TP Saurya Limited has won Maharashtra’s 250 MW Solar Auction of grid-connected solar photovoltaic projects at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule. The project is worth around Rs 875 crore.

Key points of the project:

- The company won this bid by quoting Rs 2.51 per kWh.

- Other than TP Saurya, two other bidders for this project were SJVN and NTPC Renewable Energy. While SJVN quoted Rs 2.53 per kWh, NTPC Renewable Energy quoted Rs 2.82 ($0.038)/kWh, respectively. But TP Saurya quoted the lowest among the bidders, according to Mercom India.

- MAHGENCO had invited bids for setting up 250 MW of grid-connected solar photovoltaic projects at the Dondaicha Solar Park in Dhule, Maharashtra in January this year.

- The tender had specified a ceiling tariff of Rs 2.83 (~$0.038)/kWh.

- The project must be commissioned within 15 months from the PPA date and PPA is valid for 25 years.

- It must also achieve financial closure within nine months from the date of the power purchase agreement (PPA).

- The project will be divided into three blocks – Block I (75 MW), Block-II (125 MW), and Block III (50 MW).

Recently, TP Saurya Limited signed a PPA with Tata Steel Ltd to develop a 15 MW solar project at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

In July of 2020, Tata Power announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tata Power Green Energy Limited (TPGEL), received a letter of award (LoA) to develop a 225 MW hybrid renewable power project.