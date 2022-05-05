Tata Power Solar secures solar EPC order of 1GW worth Rs 5,500 cr from SJVN

Tata Power Solar, integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, announced it has bagged India’s largest single solar EPC order of 1GW for approximately Rs 5,500 Crore from SJVN Ltd.

This EPC order has been designed keeping in mind the innovative use of ‘Make in India’ cells and modules. The project will be developed under the CPSU scheme of MNRE and will be completed within a period of 24months. Covering around 5000+ acres of land in Rajasthan, this project aims at reducing around 22,87,128kg of carbon emission and is expected to generate around 2500 million units annually, it said in a press statement.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said "We are proud to have won this mega solar project from SJVN. Implementation of such large project reflects our commitment to the promotion of clean and green energy in the country and strengthens our position as the leading solar EPC player."

With this win of 1GW, the company's order booking crosses the INR 12000 Crore with a cumulative portfolio of more than 9.3GW for utility scale renewables projects, the statement added.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 02:20 PM IST