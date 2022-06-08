Tata Power Solar commissions 450 MW power plant in Rajasthan

he project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO2 emissions. /Representative Photo |

Tata Power Solar, integrated solar companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, announced it has commissioned a 450 MW capacity solar plant for Brookfield Renewable India.

The installation entails setup of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months’ time frame.

The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO 2 emissions, it said in a press statement.

Commenting on the project's commissioning, Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, "This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC player in the country."

Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power added, "Investing in clean, efficient energy reduces emissions and accelerates climate action. The completion of the Brookfield Renewables India project is another step forward in our efforts to advance the country's sustainable energy aspirations."

With the commissioning this project, the company's total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.