Tata Power Solar bags orders worth Rs 538 cr from EESL; to build 100 MW distributed ground-mounted projects

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (Tata Power Solar), integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore from state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) to set up multiple distributed ground-mounted solar projects totalling 100MW.

Tata Power Solar has received a "Letter of Award" (LoA) to build 100 MW of distributed ground-mounted solar projects for EESL.

The total order value of projects is Rs 538 crore, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months.

With this win, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at 4GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of Rs 9,264 crore (without GST), thereby strengthening its position as the country''s leading solar EPC player, the statement said.

The EESL project sites are located in Maharashtra. The work secured includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the solar projects.

"We are enthused with the new contract win from EESL for distributed ground-mounted solar EPC projects. This is yet another recognition of Tata Power''s strong credentials in the solar energy domain and project execution capabilities," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

Tata Power Solar is a leading solar rooftop EPC player with compelling economics, especially for the commercial and industrial segment.

It comes with a successful background of executing large projects, like 150MW Ayana at Ananthapur, 50 MW Kasargod at Kerala, 56MW Greenko, 30MWp Solar Power Plant in Lapanga, Odisha, 105MWp of Floating solar at Kayamkulam (under implementation).

It has also won an auction conducted by Gujarat for 400 MW of projects to be built at Dholera solar Park.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 11:32 AM IST