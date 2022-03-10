Tata Power signs MoU with Enviro to deploy EV charging points in Gurugram

Tata Power, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure providers, has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of the NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group to install 59 EV charging points at its properties across Gurugram, Haryana, according to a statement.

The EV chargers will be installed at 18 locations across the properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram. These chargers will be made available as Public Charging Stations and Semi-Public based on the nature of the premises. As a result, commuters can have easy access to the chargers, thus encouraging them to use battery-powered vehicles. This collaboration will be vital in accelerating e-mobility adoption across EV users in NC National Capital Region (NCR).

On this occasion, Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV, Tata Power said, “Our collaboration with the Vatika Group to deploy electric vehicle charging stations in Gurugram is proof of our relentless support to green mobility. The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership, and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption."

"Latest estimate shows a need of more than 400,000 EV charging stations in the country, by 2026. We, at Enviro, are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this pre-empts the customer’s ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice", Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:28 PM IST