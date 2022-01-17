Tata Power Renewables successfully commissions 100 MW Solar PV Projects in UP

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power today announced commissioning of two Solar Power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj, and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines inspite of COVIDchallenges. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.

Approximately 1,59,600 modules were used in the project at Prayagraj and the installation is expected to reduce 91,137 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth implementation, installation of 16 Inverters, 103.25 KM of DC cable and 4,87,080 man hours were used in the project.

Similarly, at Banda, 1,67,440 modules were used over 236 acres of land, with 16 invertors using 3,35,000 man hours. The plants at Prayagraj and Banda are expected to reduce 1,77,037 lakh tons of carbon emission annually.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “The commissioning of Solar PV Projects in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and Banda has strengthened our position as a leading renewable energy company, and we will continue to contribute to the country's sustainable energy growth."

Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution experience and capabilities.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between TPREL and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, (UPPCL), Lucknow for these two projects.

With the addition of 100MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will be 3055 MW with 2123MW of Solar and 932MW of wind. Tata Power total renewable capacity is 4909 MW with another 1854MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:59 PM IST