Tata Power Renewable Energy And Dugar Power Forge Tie Up To Accelerate Nepal's Renewable Energy Initiatives

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of the country’s most significant renewable energy players has signed an agreement with Dugar Power Private Limited (Dugar Power), a subsidiary of Dugar Group which is a prominent business house in Nepal, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

This tie up heralds TPREL's strategic entry into Nepal's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector and sets the stage for a quantum leap in accelerating Nepal's shift toward sustainable energy.

TPREL is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited, one of India’s largest integrated power companies.

About the partnership

This alliance empowers Dugar Power to achieve a significant milestone in integrating cutting-edge sustainable energy solutions within Nepal. The partnership is set to deploy transformative solar technologies to produce a range of on and off-grid energy solutions

Engineered for adaptability, this collaboration marks the inception of a long-term commitment to energy sustainability in the region. The agreement is designed to cater to Nepal's diverse energy requirements, offering scalable solutions from 1 KW to MW levels. This opens up new horizons for TPREL to diversify its offerings, including supply cells & modules, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), as well as Operations and Maintenance (O&M) in Nepal.

"This partnership with Dugar Power is a strategic alliance engineered to redefine Nepal's energy landscape. As we make our entry into Nepal's promising renewable energy market, we intend to generate a transformative impact. With the combined expertise and resources of both companies, we are optimistic that this tie up will create an enabling ecosystem for sustainable energy transition in the region," said Ashish Khanna, CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

"Our alliance with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited is a strategic alignment in achieving Nepal's long-term objectives for renewable energy and energy self-sufficiency. Our collective aim transcends commercial interests; we are committed to ensuring that clean energy reaches every corner of Nepal. This partnership is a testament to our unwavering commitment to propel Nepal toward a sustainable energy future," said Abhishek Dugar, MD of Dugar Power Private Limited.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited is a leading player in the renewable energy sector, having globally shipped over 3GW of cells and modules. The company has powered some of the biggest industry and utility-scale international projects like 3.411 MWp in the Netherlands, and 3.376 MWp in the USA, to name a few. Dugar Power complements this with its specialized expertise in Nepal's renewable energy landscape.

