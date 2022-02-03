Tata Power partners with Apollo Tyres; to deploy EV charging stations

Tata Power and Apollo Tyres Ltd have announced a strategic partnership for the deployment of public charging stations across India. These charging stations will be deployed at Apollo Tyres’ Commercial and Passenger Vehicle Zones spread across the country.

Tata Power has a presence across all the segments of the EV charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers – DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses based on location. This classification of chargers will support EV charging for two-wheelers & four-wheelers, respectively, the statement said.

As per the agreement between Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, the latter will set up Charging Stations at 150 branded retail outlets – CV and PV Zones – of Apollo Tyres initially. In addition to the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets, the charging stations would also be open for use by the general public as well, throughout the year.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, stated, "This partnership reflects our commitment to developing and expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country."

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “The setting up of EV Charging Infrastructure at our business partner’s premises strengthens our resolve towards promoting green mobility in the country. With Tata Powers’ huge service network, we are assured of the availability of uninterrupted charging infrastructure across locations.”

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 1000+ EV charging points across 200 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience. This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:07 PM IST