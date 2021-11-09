Tata Power offers Energy Audit service to its commercial, industrial consumers in Mumbai

Tata Power is offering energy audit service to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in Mumbai.

The company has conducted more than 150 energy audits, so far. These audits have benefitted Tata Power’s C&I customers such as hospitals, malls, hotels, commercial complexes and factories by providing them an opportunity to save up to 10 percent-15 percent on energy bill as well as given them actionable recommendation to save up to 45 MUs.

The energy audit is provided to both large, small and medium C&I customers. For large customers, the investment grade audits are carried out, whereas for small and medium customers, the brief walkthrough audit of their premises is being offered.

For customers with large loads, specific thermal scanning and checks are carried out to identify hotspots and reduce probable faults whereas customers who have load which can distort wave forms, such as data centres, power quality audits are carried out, it said in a press release.

This distinction is done because each facility is unique in nature and has a different load profile. The appliances, usage pattern and challenges faced by each facility is different and hence a thorough diagnostic of the energy consumption is necessary which is customised according to the needs.

Sanjay Banga, President T&D, Tata Power said, “Through our energy audit service, we plan to help our commercial and industrial customers manage their energy consumption better. Energy Audits are aimed at increasing energy efficiency at the facility while also helping consumers cut down on energy costs. It also give businesses an opportunity to improve carbon emissions and explore more sustainable options. We feel this will add value in helping companies go green and make their businesses more sustainable.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:05 PM IST