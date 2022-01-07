Tata Power leads S&P Global’s ESG score for power utilities in India

Tata Power has secured the highest score among its peers in the Indian Power sector in S&P Global’s recently released Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) results.

Giving credence to the company's focus to become the most progressive and preferred Green energy brand in India, Tata Power has fared well on all ESG parameters viz. Environmental, Social and Governance.

It has scored 67 out of 100, which is significantly higher than the average world electric utility sector (comprising both Indian and global electric utilities) score of 38.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices since 1999 and has been a credible reflection of companies’ sustainability practices.In this assessment over 10,000 companies from around the world were evaluated on industry-specific and financially material issues.

“We are happy to have achieved such encouraging scores in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. This is a testament to our continuous efforts towards building an organization that truly lives the credo of #DoGreen and is focussed on transition to a clean energy powered future.” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power.

ESG is core focus for Tata Power and is integrated into the company’s business strategy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 04:05 PM IST