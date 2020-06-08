Tata Power joins hand with automaker MG Motor

Power utility, Tata Power and MG Motor have joined hands to deploy superfast chargers. The latter will deploy 50KW DC Superfast chargers at select MG dealership locations and offer end-to-end Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions to MG dealerships spread across India.

Tata Power has established an EV charging ecosystem with 180 plus charging points in 19 different cities already. Now with this association, Tata Power will supply fuel through MG Motor India‘s 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This association will be extended to any new dealerships of MG Motor India.

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power Company Limited, said, “We are delighted to associate with MG Motor India as an end-to-end EV charging partner as also work on second life of battery usage in future. As India’s leading integrated player in the EV charging space, we aim to provide customers a seamless charging experience.”

Through this deal, MG Motor aims to lay a specific focus on the key target cities they will be foraying into as a part of their future EV expansion plans. These superfast 50KW DC chargers will be accessible by both MG ZS EV customers as well as other EV owners whose automobiles are compatible with the CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards.

Speaking on this association, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “Further strengthening our commitment to India, we aim to provide our customers with a robust charging ecosystem to promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility solutions. With a partner like Tata Power, a renowned major in the field of power and renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together ”