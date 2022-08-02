Tata Power & JLL India tie up to provide green energy solutions in the realty space | File Photo

Tata Power and JLL India have joined hands to provide green energy solutions in the realty space. As per the MoU, both the companies will jointly evaluate opportunities across JLL India's clients' portfolios to extend Tata Power's green energy solutions.

Tata Power will also work with JLL India to support the transition of their existing offices in the country into green energy power hubs. JLL manages over 415 million sq ft of space across the country.

Tata Power will provide quality, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy through open access solutions. In addition, seamless and consumer-friendly metering and billing solutions using smart meters will be installed in all the properties.

These smart meters will be equipped with data analytics that monitors real-time consumption along with consumption prediction and will help customers to optimise energy usage. Additionally, Tata Power will install solar rooftops, which will not only help in providing clean and green energy consumption but also help in savings in energy bills.

According to Tata Power, it will also provide internet of things (IoT) based voice/app-controlled automation-based energy management solutions. The company will also encourage e-mobility solutions by providing 24x7 chargers which will include installation and annual maintenance. Electric Vehicle users will be able to connect through the Tata Power EZ charge mobile application for remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments options.