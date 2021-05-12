Tata Power board okays raising up to Rs 5,500 cr via NCDs

Tata Power said its board on Wednesday approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures.

"Board has approved issuance in one or more tranches, of non- cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated securities in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) upto an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 5,500 crore...," it said in a BSE filing.