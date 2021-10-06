Tata Power, Bluwave-ai join hands for AI automation of real-time electricity operations

Tata Power announced that it has signed a three year commercial agreement with BluWave-ai, the world’s first renewable energy AI company.

This agreement comes at the conclusion of a successful trial project during which Tata Power evaluated the performance of the BluWave-ai cloud platform to generate intra-day and day-ahead dispatches for use in its power scheduling operations, it said in a press release.

Tata Power has decided to activate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize power scheduling and thus address the new regulatory changes.

“We are working with BluWave-ai to operationalize Artificial Intelligence in our day to day power distribution in Mumbai. Working with AI-enabled system improvements via cloud computing in real-time operations enhances our baseline systems resulting in higher operational efficiency and accuracy. ” said Sanjay Banga , President, T & D , Tata Power

“Our team at BluWave-ai has sought out innovative early adopters of complex AI technologies to onboard our products. We have focused on working with leading global energy companies, such as Tata Power, to build the world’s premier AI cleantech company,” said Devashish Paul, CEO of BluWave-ai.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:16 PM IST